FY2022 EPS Estimates for DENSO Co. Lowered by Analyst (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of DENSO in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.03. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DENSO’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). DENSO had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of DENSO stock opened at $42.85 on Monday. DENSO has a 1 year low of $27.45 and a 1 year high of $44.85. The firm has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

DENSO Company Profile

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors.

