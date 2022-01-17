FY2022 EPS Estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($3.62) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.45). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($3.78) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.09. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 81.38% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $23.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ENTA. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $60.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.78. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $40.37 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 0.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 106,140.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 13,523 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $1,167,711.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 35,606 shares of company stock worth $2,857,306 over the last quarter. 11.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

