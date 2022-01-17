FY2022 EPS Estimates for GFL Environmental Inc. Decreased by National Bank Financial (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of GFL Environmental in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s FY2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 17.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

Shares of GFL stock opened at $34.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 1.14. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of $26.79 and a twelve month high of $43.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -1.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 100.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 71.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 234,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after buying an additional 97,838 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 692.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 37.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 17,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,442,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,966,000 after buying an additional 33,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

