FY2022 EPS Estimates for J Sainsbury plc Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:JSAIY)

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of J Sainsbury in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will earn $1.24 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J Sainsbury’s FY2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.37.

JSAIY stock opened at $15.83 on Monday. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $18.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average is $15.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.5824 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandising and Clothing, Financial Services and Property Investments. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing.

