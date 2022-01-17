FY2022 EPS Estimates for Lennox International Inc. Decreased by KeyCorp (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lennox International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $13.94 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $14.00.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 273.37% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.71.

NYSE LII opened at $291.42 on Monday. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $268.74 and a 1 year high of $356.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.85.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lennox International by 259.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Lennox International by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 64.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lennox International news, Director Todd J. Teske sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.51, for a total value of $191,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total transaction of $294,136.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,604 shares of company stock worth $3,104,163. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.