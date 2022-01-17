FY2022 EPS Estimates for New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Cut by Analyst

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of New Gold in a report released on Thursday, January 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get New Gold alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NGD. raised their price target on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on New Gold from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on New Gold in a research note on Friday, December 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38. New Gold has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.23.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in New Gold by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.