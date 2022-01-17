FY2022 EPS Estimates for Orange S.A. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:ORAN)

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Orange in a research report issued on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Orange’s FY2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Get Orange alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ORAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orange has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of ORAN opened at $11.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.04. Orange has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $13.09.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3382 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORAN. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Orange during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in Orange by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 90,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Orange by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 155,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Orange by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 106,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 25,312 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Orange by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. 0.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orange

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.