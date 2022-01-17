FY2022 EPS Estimates for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Increased by Analyst

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of PPL in a research note issued on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.55.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PPL has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.56.

PPL stock opened at $29.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 0.77. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently -97.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in PPL by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,017,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,163,763,000 after buying an additional 303,021 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,656,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713,861 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,942,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,284,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,238,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

