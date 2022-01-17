FY2022 EPS Estimates for SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Lifted by Analyst

SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for SkillSoft in a research report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.66). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SkillSoft’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $170.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.11 million.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

SKIL stock opened at $7.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.45. SkillSoft has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKIL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SkillSoft in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SkillSoft in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SkillSoft Company Profile

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

