FY2022 EPS Estimates for SPX Co. Lowered by Oppenheimer (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of SPX in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.88 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.95. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SPX’s FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Get SPX alerts:

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). SPX had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $285.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SPXC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

NYSE SPXC opened at $56.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.19. SPX has a one year low of $51.63 and a one year high of $68.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of SPX during the 2nd quarter worth $42,670,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of SPX by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,262,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,351,000 after purchasing an additional 327,361 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SPX by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,337,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,685,000 after purchasing an additional 303,020 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of SPX by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 332,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,756,000 after purchasing an additional 109,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of SPX by 898.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 120,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 108,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 9,750 shares of SPX stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $649,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of SPX stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $441,009.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,105 shares of company stock worth $1,097,081 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.