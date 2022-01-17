FY2022 EPS Estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Decreased by Analyst

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) – Research analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note issued on Thursday, January 13th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.91. Desjardins also issued estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines’ FY2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.75.

WDO opened at C$10.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.73. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52-week low of C$7.78 and a 52-week high of C$13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.22.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$67.55 million for the quarter.

In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton sold 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.37, for a total transaction of C$169,799.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$130,758.60. Also, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total value of C$93,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$219,612.60.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.