FY2022 EPS Estimates for Wipro Limited Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Wipro in a research note issued on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Agarwal now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $0.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.29.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 16.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.62.

Shares of WIT stock opened at $8.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.93. Wipro has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $9.96. The company has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.66.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 11.2% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 11.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 4.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,023 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 0.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 701,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,191,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 4.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 0.14%. Wipro’s payout ratio is 3.45%.

About Wipro

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

