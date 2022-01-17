FY2022 EPS Estimates for Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yamaha Motor in a report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will earn $3.31 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yamaha Motor’s FY2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Get Yamaha Motor alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamaha Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

YAMHF stock opened at $25.61 on Monday. Yamaha Motor has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $31.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.42. Yamaha Motor had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion.

About Yamaha Motor

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engines, and transportation equipment. It operates through the following segments Land Mobility, Marine Products, Robotics, Financial Services, and Others. The Land Mobility segment offers motorcycle and parts, four-wheel buggies, snowmobiles, and electrically assisted bicycles.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.