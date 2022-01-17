FY2022 EPS Estimates for Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Lowered by Analyst

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the company will earn $1.12 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.13. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ FY2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.00 million. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 15.67%. Zurn Water Solutions’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ZWS. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

Shares of ZWS stock opened at $32.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.07. Zurn Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $38.31.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $471,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $401,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 41,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $1,490,145.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chirag Dua sold 15,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $544,636.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 961,200 shares of company stock valued at $34,670,928. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Zurn Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

