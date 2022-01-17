FY2023 Earnings Estimate for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Issued By KeyCorp

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of CMS Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.08. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CMS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

CMS stock opened at $63.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.07. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $65.79.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $137,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 13.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 15.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 35.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 12.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 42,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

