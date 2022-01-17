FY2023 Earnings Forecast for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Issued By William Blair

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ICON Public in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $12.56 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $12.65. William Blair also issued estimates for ICON Public’s FY2024 earnings at $14.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.51 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ICLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.17.

ICLR opened at $266.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.82 and a 200 day moving average of $263.05. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 67.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.89. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $168.76 and a 12 month high of $313.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 15.50%. ICON Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ICON Public by 11,175.1% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 228,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,824,000 after acquiring an additional 226,295 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 65.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,520,000 after buying an additional 56,023 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of ICON Public in the third quarter worth approximately $5,375,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 16.6% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 140,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,835,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ICON Public in the second quarter worth approximately $1,893,000.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

