FY2023 EPS Estimates for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Lifted by SVB Leerink

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Amicus Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $10.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.21. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $23.36.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.42 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.17% and a negative return on equity of 84.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $84,445.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 63,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $773,953.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,922. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 26,559,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,114 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,729,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,392,000 after acquiring an additional 342,347 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 55.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,295,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624,249 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 12.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,286,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,018,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.