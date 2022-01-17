FY2023 EPS Estimates for Shaw Communications Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) – Equities researchers at Desjardins raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Shaw Communications in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.25.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Shaw Communications’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.13.

Shares of NYSE:SJR opened at $30.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.18. Shaw Communications has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $30.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.0789 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 58.39%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,545,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001,945 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,836,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,262 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,349,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,978,000 after purchasing an additional 483,178 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,125,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,291,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,194 shares during the last quarter. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

