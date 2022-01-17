Gala (GALA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $406.58 Million

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 17th. One Gala coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000730 BTC on major exchanges. Gala has a total market cap of $2.17 billion and $406.58 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00057770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007480 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Gala

GALA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. The official website for Gala is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

