Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,308,900 shares, a growth of 50.2% from the December 15th total of 871,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 512,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Galaxy Digital stock opened at $17.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.94. Galaxy Digital has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

Get Galaxy Digital alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRPHF. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Galaxy Digital from C$31.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Galaxy Digital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates in five business lines, which include trading, asset management, principal investments, investment banking, and mining. The company buys, sells, lends, and borrows cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, which include over-the-counter (OTC) liquidity provision, on-exchange market-making, OTC derivative trading, options, futures, borrowing and lending, proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.