Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.82

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.82, with a volume of 13801 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GAU. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.80 price objective on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.13.

The company has a market capitalization of C$184.45 million and a PE ratio of 3.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.04. The company has a current ratio of 21.78, a quick ratio of 21.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Galiano Gold news, Director Gordon Fretwell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$114,800.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

