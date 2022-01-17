Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 194,400 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the December 15th total of 305,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 175,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLMD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.60. 82,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 6.88. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $40.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. On average, research analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

