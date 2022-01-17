Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gambling.com Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.09. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gambling.com Group.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 47.66%. The company had revenue of $10.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GAMB. Truist reduced their target price on Gambling.com Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Gambling.com Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gambling.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gambling.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of NASDAQ GAMB traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.30. 44,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,900. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Gambling.com Group has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $16.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAMB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $685,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $959,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $913,000. 7.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

Earnings History and Estimates for Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB)

