Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8,340.00

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 8,340 ($113.21) and last traded at GBX 8,435 ($114.50), with a volume of 14874 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8,795 ($119.38).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a £125 ($169.68) price objective on shares of Games Workshop Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9,597.87 and a 200 day moving average of £106.39. The stock has a market cap of £2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.94, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 65 ($0.88) per share. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $35.00. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.63%.

In related news, insider Kevin Rountree purchased 23 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 9,986 ($135.55) per share, for a total transaction of £2,296.78 ($3,117.66).

About Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

