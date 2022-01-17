GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GBT Technologies stock opened at $0.18 on Monday. GBT Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.42.

GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

GBT Technologies, Inc is a top-notch BPO development company. The firm engages in the consumer heuristic technology platform that connects consumers with the products. It offers prepaid cellular phone minutes for both domestic and international carriers. GBT Technologies also offers cellular activation to create additional users on those networks and provides check processing, verification and recovery solutions for small to medium sized businesses.

