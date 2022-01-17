GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note issued on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCM Grosvenor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group started coverage on GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GCM Grosvenor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

GCM Grosvenor stock opened at $9.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.44. GCM Grosvenor has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $13.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.83.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.35 million. GCM Grosvenor had a negative return on equity of 154.79% and a net margin of 2.97%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 219.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 128.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 40.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 22.11% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -74.07%.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.