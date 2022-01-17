GCP Student Living (LON:DIGS) Trading Up 424,900%

GCP Student Living plc (LON:DIGS) was up 424,900% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 212.50 ($2.90) and last traded at GBX 212.50 ($2.90). Approximately 50,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,153,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIGS shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.93) price objective on shares of GCP Student Living in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.93) price objective on shares of GCP Student Living in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get GCP Student Living alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £966.92 million and a PE ratio of 8.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 203.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 202.59.

GCP Student Living plc, a FTSE 250 company, was the first real estate investment trust in the UK to focus on student residential assets. The Company seeks to provide shareholders with attractive total returns in the longer term through the potential for modest capital appreciation and regular, sustainable, long term dividends with inflation linked income characteristics.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Student Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Student Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.