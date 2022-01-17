GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €45.00 by Morgan Stanley

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) received a €45.00 ($51.14) target price from research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.97% from the company’s previous close.

G1A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($44.32) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($52.27) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays set a €52.00 ($59.09) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($46.59) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €41.38 ($47.02).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down €0.68 ($0.77) during trading on Monday, reaching €42.87 ($48.72). The stock had a trading volume of 437,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €27.86 ($31.66) and a 52-week high of €48.55 ($55.17). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €45.70 and a 200 day moving average price of €40.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion and a PE ratio of 40.07.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

