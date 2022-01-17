Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.13

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.13 and last traded at C$1.13, with a volume of 1662683 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.05.

Separately, ATB Capital raised their price target on Gear Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$292.79 million and a PE ratio of 6.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.82.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$35.19 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Dustin Ressler sold 132,800 shares of Gear Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.92, for a total value of C$121,910.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,450.25. Also, Director Ingram Gillmore bought 174,000 shares of Gear Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$139,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,711,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,369,040.

Gear Energy Company Profile (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

