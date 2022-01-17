Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.13

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.13 and last traded at C$1.13, with a volume of 1662683 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.05.
Separately, ATB Capital raised their price target on Gear Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$292.79 million and a PE ratio of 6.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.82.
In other news, Senior Officer Dustin Ressler sold 132,800 shares of Gear Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.92, for a total value of C$121,910.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,450.25. Also, Director Ingram Gillmore bought 174,000 shares of Gear Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$139,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,711,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,369,040.
Gear Energy Company Profile (TSE:GXE)
Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.
