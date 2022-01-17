Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $650.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GBERY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Geberit from CHF 680 to CHF 650 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Geberit from CHF 565 to CHF 650 in a report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered shares of Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of Geberit stock opened at $71.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.21. Geberit has a 52 week low of $59.18 and a 52 week high of $84.67.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

