Genenta Science SPA’s (NASDAQ:GNTA) Quiet Period Set To Expire on January 24th

Genenta Science’s (NASDAQ:GNTA) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, January 24th. Genenta Science had issued 2,400,000 shares in its public offering on December 15th. The total size of the offering was $27,600,000 based on an initial share price of $11.50. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genenta Science in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Genenta Science in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Genenta Science stock opened at $10.21 on Monday. Genenta Science has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $13.13.

Genenta Science S.p.A. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of hematopoietic stem progenitor cell immuno-gene therapy for solid tumors, including the lead product candidate, Temferon(TM). Genenta Science S.p.A. is based in MILAN, Italy.

