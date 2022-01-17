Genesis Vision (GVT) Trading 5.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $42,284.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000960 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00056720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007096 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Genesis Vision Coin Profile

GVT is a coin. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

