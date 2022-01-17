Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to announce $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Genpact reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on G shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Genpact by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in Genpact by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 27,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Genpact by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genpact by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,280,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,057,000 after buying an additional 24,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Genpact by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 12,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.47. The stock had a trading volume of 754,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,320. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

