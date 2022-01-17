Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 61.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,543,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,471,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.30% of Genworth Financial worth $5,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 17.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,963,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792,606 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 15.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,034,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093,259 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 143.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,387,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702,978 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 1,107.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,786 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 16.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,749,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,842 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNW stock opened at $4.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.88. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 5.01%.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $657,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

