GET Protocol (GET) Hits Market Capitalization of $23.74 Million

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. In the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar. One GET Protocol coin can now be bought for $2.08 or 0.00004888 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GET Protocol has a total market capitalization of $23.74 million and approximately $127,175.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GET Protocol Coin Profile

GET Protocol (CRYPTO:GET) is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

