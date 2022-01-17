GFL Environmental Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for GFL Environmental in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.92. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s FY2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GFL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental to C$58.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental to C$58.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$56.00 price objective on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.08.

Shares of GFL stock opened at C$42.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$47.86. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of C$35.28 and a 1 year high of C$54.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.38 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently -1.95%.

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.

