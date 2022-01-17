Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,300 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the December 15th total of 255,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 476,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GILT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.86. The company had a trading volume of 399,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,190. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.77. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The firm has a market cap of $444.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.26.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.91 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 345.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 23.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter worth $90,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. 39.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

