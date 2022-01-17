Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Acquired by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 104.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,511,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,595,000 after buying an additional 1,283,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 49.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,992,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,473,000 after buying an additional 993,551 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,701,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $468,691,000 after buying an additional 893,648 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth approximately $26,035,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 28.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,140,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,937,000 after buying an additional 696,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIL stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.72. The stock had a trading volume of 740,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.48. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average is $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

GIL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$53.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

