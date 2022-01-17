GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,400 by Credit Suisse Group

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been assigned a GBX 1,400 ($19.00) target price by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 18.07% from the stock’s previous close.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.72) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($23.08) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,500 ($20.36) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,630 ($22.13) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($27.15) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,603.80 ($21.77).

LON GSK traded up GBX 67.72 ($0.92) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,708.72 ($23.19). 13,520,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,950,205. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,583.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,490.25. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,737 ($23.58). The company has a market capitalization of £85.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Hal Barron acquired 2,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,065 ($28.03) per share, with a total value of £50,014.30 ($67,889.64).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

