GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,680 by UBS Group

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been given a GBX 1,680 ($22.80) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($18.32) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,630 ($22.13) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($27.15) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.36) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,603.80 ($21.77).

Shares of GSK stock traded up GBX 67.72 ($0.92) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 1,708.72 ($23.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,520,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,950,205. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,583.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,490.25. The company has a market capitalization of £85.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,737 ($23.58). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74.

In other news, insider Hal Barron bought 2,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,065 ($28.03) per share, with a total value of £50,014.30 ($67,889.64).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

