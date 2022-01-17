Glitch Price Hits $0.63 (GLCH)

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Glitch has a market cap of $49.74 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Glitch coin can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Glitch has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Glitch alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00061090 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00068423 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,215.72 or 0.07594222 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,470.01 or 1.00296926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00068542 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007769 BTC.

Glitch Coin Profile

Glitch’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Buying and Selling Glitch

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Glitch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Glitch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Glitch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Glitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Glitch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.