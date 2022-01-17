Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) vs. Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Head-To-Head Contrast

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) and Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.5% of Global Blood Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of Frequency Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Global Blood Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Frequency Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Global Blood Therapeutics and Frequency Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics $123.80 million 15.09 -$247.55 million ($4.46) -6.50 Frequency Therapeutics $36.98 million 4.81 -$26.51 million ($2.15) -2.39

Frequency Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Global Blood Therapeutics. Global Blood Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Frequency Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Global Blood Therapeutics has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frequency Therapeutics has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Global Blood Therapeutics and Frequency Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics 0 2 10 0 2.83 Frequency Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Global Blood Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $66.20, indicating a potential upside of 128.35%. Frequency Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 415.56%. Given Frequency Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Frequency Therapeutics is more favorable than Global Blood Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Global Blood Therapeutics and Frequency Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics -154.11% -79.04% -42.72% Frequency Therapeutics -152.00% -42.99% -31.62%

Summary

Frequency Therapeutics beats Global Blood Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J. Homcy, Craig D. Muir, and David R. Phillips in February 2011 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue. The company's lead product candidate is FX-322, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat the underlying cause of sensorineural hearing loss. It is also developing medicines for patients across a range of degenerative conditions, including multiple sclerosis, and diseases of the muscle, gastrointestinal tract, skin, and bone. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a licencse and collaboration agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc. for the development and commercialization of FX-322, as well as collaboration and licensing agreements with Massachusetts Eye and Ear, Mass General Brigham, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, The Scripps Research Institute, and Cambridge Enterprises Limited. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

