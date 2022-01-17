Global Helium Ord Shs (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global Helium Ord Shs (OTCMKTS:HECOF) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the December 15th total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS HECOF traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 128,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,900. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.53. Global Helium has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $2.50.

