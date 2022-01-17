Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Holdings Cut by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 814,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Global Payments worth $128,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,418,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 163,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,266,000 after purchasing an additional 391,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 263.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 66,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,380,000 after purchasing an additional 47,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $150.55 on Monday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The company has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 31.55%.

In other news, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $66,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPN. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.69.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

