Global Trac Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global Trac Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the December 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,672,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PSYC stock traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,770. Global Trac Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

Get Global Trac Solutions alerts:

Global Trac Solutions Company Profile

Global Trac Solutions, Inc is a technology holding company, which engages in providing payment processing services. The company was founded on October 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Global Trac Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Trac Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.