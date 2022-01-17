Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the December 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFIT. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF in the second quarter worth about $324,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF in the second quarter worth about $337,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF in the third quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 185.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 17,049 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BFIT opened at $26.70 on Monday. Global X Health & Wellness ETF has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $31.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.33.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.141 dividend. This is an increase from Global X Health & Wellness ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

