Globant S.A. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Globant in a research report issued on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst S. Enders now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.93. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Globant’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Globant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.90.

NYSE GLOB opened at $251.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $286.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.11. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.60 and a beta of 1.45. Globant has a 1 year low of $188.67 and a 1 year high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.80 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,457,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $457,641,000 after purchasing an additional 13,244 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 47,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,808,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Globant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $515,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Globant by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 4,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its holdings in Globant by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 1,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

