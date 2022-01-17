GNY (GNY) Trading Up 10.7% This Week

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 17th. During the last seven days, GNY has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. One GNY coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000453 BTC on major exchanges. GNY has a total market capitalization of $36.90 million and $26,224.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00057079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006965 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About GNY

GNY (GNY) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

