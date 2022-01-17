GoByte (GBX) Reaches Market Cap of $210,645.08

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $210,645.08 and $2.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoByte Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

