GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd lessened its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in GoDaddy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,054,000 after purchasing an additional 133,817 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GoDaddy by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 72,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 42,393 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in GoDaddy by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GDDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.54.

GoDaddy stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.77. 1,394,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,170. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.89. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 58.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.70 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $964.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.90 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $371,902.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $2,224,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,867 shares of company stock worth $2,717,702. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.